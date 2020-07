SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 37-year-old man.

Samuel “Sammy” Rivera was last seen June 23 in the 100 block of Jackson Keller Road.

Rivera is 5 foot, 8 inches tall, weighs 237 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials believe Rivera’s disappearance may pose a threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.