Wondering if Fiesta will happen? Fiesta Commission is ‘watching developments’

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta 2020 is still up in the air even though it’s on the calendar for November.

The Fiesta Commission President gave an update about the event on the commission’s social media pages.

The statement says that Fiesta San Antonio is closely watching developments with the COVID-19 pandemic as it might affect Fiesta throughout 2020.

“We continue to work hand in hand with the City of San Antonio and Metro Health with the only priority being the health and safety of Fiesta guests and volunteers,” Fiesta Commission president Walter Serna Jr. stated.

Wednesday’s post from Fiesta stated that they will update everyone as soon as possible.

Fiesta 2020 was rescheduled for Nov. 5-15 after it was postponed in April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There’s still not an end in sight for the pandemic as positive cases have skyrocketed in San Antonio over the last few weeks.