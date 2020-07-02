WATCH: Military couple surprised with shopping spree at Academy Sports and Outdoors

SAN ANTONIO – A military couple in San Antonio got a $1,000 shopping spree at Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Michael and April Lage were selected to receive the shopping spree as a way for Academy Sports and Outdoors to show appreciation for their service.

Michael Lage has suffered extensive injuries in an IED explosion, and April Lage suffers from a spinal injury.

The couple participates in adaptive sports and created a wishlist of items they wanted from Academy. On Thursday, they got to pick up their items, and the couple says they are thankful for the kind gesture.

The couple met while recovering from their injuries at Fort Sam Houston.

