Watch: Adorable play date at the San Antonio Zoo gets national attention

SAN ANTONIO – Here’s the cute video we all needed.

Recently, the San Antonio Zoo hosted a play date with adoptable Animal Defense League kittens and puppies and some of their animals.

According to the San Antonio Zoo, both organizations have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a devastating decrease in revenue streams and fundraising support.

“This is such a fun way to showcase both of our organization’s missions and highlight the care we provide for animals in need and use the zoo’s platform to promote responsible pet ownership and adoption, " San Antonio Zoo President and CEO Tim Morrow said.

This video has gotten national attention as it was featured on ABC News and by the New York Post.

NEW FRIENDS: The Animal Defense League of Texas brought some foster kittens and dogs on a field trip to the San Antonio Zoo to help raise awareness for pet adoption. https://t.co/Hj3XEKnQJA pic.twitter.com/J7imYTW48S — ABC News (@ABC) July 2, 2020

The San Antonio Zoo is now open, but still has a long road ahead to recover.

