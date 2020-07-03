Watch: Adorable play date at the San Antonio Zoo gets national attention

SAN ANTONIO – Here’s the cute video we all needed.
Recently, the San Antonio Zoo hosted a play date with adoptable Animal Defense League kittens and puppies and some of their animals.
San Antonio Zoo experiences ‘quarantine baby boom'
According to the San Antonio Zoo, both organizations have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a devastating decrease in revenue streams and fundraising support.
“This is such a fun way to showcase both of our organization’s missions and highlight the care we provide for animals in need and use the zoo’s platform to promote responsible pet ownership and adoption, " San Antonio Zoo President and CEO Tim Morrow said.
This video has gotten national attention as it was featured on ABC News and by the New York Post.
NEW FRIENDS: The Animal Defense League of Texas brought some foster kittens and dogs on a field trip to the San Antonio Zoo to help raise awareness for pet adoption. https://t.co/Hj3XEKnQJA pic.twitter.com/J7imYTW48S— ABC News (@ABC) July 2, 2020
The San Antonio Zoo is now open, but still has a long road ahead to recover.
The following is a list of changes to Zoo operations procedures for guests:
- Face masks for guests ages 10 and older are strongly recommended when you visit the San Antonio Zoo.
- Face masks will be required for all animal interactions.
- Reentry will not be allowed after exiting.
- For your convenience and safety, there will be dozens of hand-sanitizer stations placed throughout the zoo courtesy of H-E-B.
- Zoo Crew will be regularly cleaning and disinfecting knobs, rails, and other surfaces commonly touched throughout the zoo.
- Bathroom facilities are open and will be cleaned regularly.
- Social distancing markers will be placed on pathways, in front of habitats, and in restrooms.
- Please maintain a safe distance of 6-feet from the nearest guest that’s not in your herd during your zoo visit.
- Our restaurants will be open with enhanced safety measures to ensure your herd has a safe and fun experience.
- No tables of more than 10 people.
- Restaurants locations will operate for service up to 50% of total listed occupancy inside the location.
- Retail locations will operate for service up to 25% of total listed occupancy inside the location.
- Restaurants and Retail locations will regulate the number of people inside each location to help maintain location occupancy.
- Please be prepared to pay using a valid credit or debit card at San Antonio Zoo. VISA, MasterCard, AMEX, and Discover are accepted. Some locations accept Apple Pay and Android Pay. The ability to use cash is very limited.
- Due to our limitations, some enclosed spaces and animal interactions will be closed during our initial re-opening phase. The following areas are temporarily closed:
- Butterfly House
- Lory Landing
- Kangaroo Krossing
- Water fountains (please visit our restaurants for complimentary water)