San Antonio Zoo experiences ‘quarantine baby boom’

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo happily reported Tuesday that a number of new additions have been born in captivity while much of the country is still under a “shelter in place” order.

Full Screen 1 / 3 Chinese Hwamei egg, image courtesy of San Antonio Zoo.

According to a press release by Jennifer Pue, director of public relations & integrated marketing for the San Antonio Zoo, the Hwamei chicks arrived just in time for Mother’s Day. The birth marks the first time Hwamei chicks were born at the zoo.

“The Hwamei is a passerine bird of eastern Asia that lays a distinctive egg, which is turquoise blue,” Pue stated in the press release.

The zoo welcomed a baby Tamandua, native to South America and known as a lesser Anteater, an insectivore who uses their long sticky tongue to grab various bugs. This is the fourth Tamandua to be born at the zoo.

Tamandua with mom, image courtesy of San Antonio Zoo. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A set of critically endangered black-and-white ruffed lemur twins were also welcomed by staff members and first-time mom Zaza. Pue reports that the twins are healthy and bonding with their mother in an off habitat maternity den. It has been more than 30 years since the zoo has had a birth of a black-and-white ruffed lemur, the release said.

Perhaps not as cuddly as the newborn mammals and featuring a face only a mother could love, the zoo welcomed the hatching of two Yunnan Mountain rat snakes. This successful hatching marks the first hatch for the zoo’s herpetology team. The team also welcomed the hatches of the Philippine tree skink and several Henkel’s leaf-tailed geckos.

Yunnan Mountain Rat Snake, image courtesy of the San Antonio Zoo. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

In a press release, San Antonio Zoo President and CEO Tim Morrow said the additions of the animals marks the success of the Zoo’s Animal Care Specialists.

“As always I am very proud of our Animal Care Specialists for all their hard work, dedication, and passion they bring to zoo daily,” Morrow said in the release. “These successful births are a result of the excellent care the animals receive and are key to continuing our mission of securing a future for wildlife.”

