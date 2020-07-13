18-wheeler struck by train in Cibolo, no injuries reported, police say

CIBOLO, Texas – The Cibolo Police Department is investigating the cause of an 18-wheeler being hit by a train early Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. on railroad tracks at Country Lane and FM 78, not far from Haeckerville Road.

According to police, the big rig was high centered on the railroad tracks when it was struck by the train.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities say to avoid the area as emergency crews work at the scene.

Police did not say how long it will be until the area reopens.