87ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

18-wheeler struck by train in Cibolo, no injuries reported, police say

Crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. at Country Lane, FM 78

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: cibolo, texas, traffic, train
Photo Courtesy: Cibolo Police Department.
Photo Courtesy: Cibolo Police Department. (KSAT)

CIBOLO, Texas – The Cibolo Police Department is investigating the cause of an 18-wheeler being hit by a train early Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. on railroad tracks at Country Lane and FM 78, not far from Haeckerville Road.

According to police, the big rig was high centered on the railroad tracks when it was struck by the train.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities say to avoid the area as emergency crews work at the scene.

Police did not say how long it will be until the area reopens.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: