BCSO: 4 youth at Bexar County Juvenile Detention Center escape, caught quickly

They jumped the fence, sheriff says

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

San Antonio police respond to an apparent escape at the Juvenile Detention Center on Monday, July 13, 2020.
San Antonio police respond to an apparent escape at the Juvenile Detention Center on Monday, July 13, 2020. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Four residents at the Bexar County Juvenile Detention Center escaped Monday morning but were quickly apprehended, Sheriff Javier Salazar said during a news briefing.

Salazar said the offenders jumped the fence of the center, which is in the 600 block of Mission Road, near Steves Avenue.

They will be charged with escape, he said. Two of the four who escaped are legal adults.

“My detectives are in the process of investigating and they’ll be filing whatever charges necessary,” he added.

Salazar did not say why the four residents are being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

This is a developing story. It will be updated once more information becomes available.

