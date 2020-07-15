Rodent chewing on power line causes house fire on North Side, firefighters say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters put out a house fire that was started by a rodent chewing on a power line late Tuesday night.

The fire was called in just before midnight in the 12200 block of Stoney Crossing, not far from Wetmore Road and Thousand Oaks.

Firefighters said the fire was put out quickly and without incident.

The fire started in the chimney when a rodent was chewing on a power line inside a wall, fire officials said.

Damage to the home is estimated at $10,000.

No injuries were reported.