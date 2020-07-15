San Antonio political strategist talks key takeaways from Tuesday’s runoff elections

SAN ANTONIO – Longtime political strategist Christian Archer weighed in on some key takeaways from Tuesday’s runoff election.

Archer said the night’s biggest surprise was the Democratic race for Precinct 1 Bexar County Commissioner between incumbent Sergio “Chico” Rodriguez and Rebeca “Becky” Clay-Flores, a special project manager for the Metropolitan Health District.

“I think most people in politics in San Antonio and Bexar County thought Chico would win,” Archer said.

The latest votes show that Rodriguez received 38% of the votes compared to 61% for Rebeca “Becky” Clay-Flores.

Rodriguez represented the precinct for more than 15 years.

Clay-Flores will face Republican Gabriel Lara in the November general election.

Another race that Archer was closely watching was the Republican race for Bexar County Commissioner, Precinct 3. Trish DeBerry received 54% of the vote, while Tom Rickhoff received 45%.

DeBerry will face off against Democrat Christine Hortick in November.

Archer said the two races that he is looking forward to in the November general election is the Congressional race for District 23 and the state Senate race for District 19.

“Roland Gutierrez won Bexar County pretty strongly. Looks like he’s going to win Election Day,” he said.

Gutierrez will face incumbent Republican Pete Flores in November.

For results from Tuesday’s runoff election, click here.