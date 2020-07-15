Walmart offering free virtual summer camp for kids using star-studded cast

SAN ANTONIO – Walmart is trying to help families find things to do amid the COVID-19 pandemic by offering a free star-studded virtual summer camp for children of all ages to enjoy.

“Camp by Walmart” will offer 200-plus activities throughout the summer to help keep families and kids busy and entertained, Walmart said.

“Summer hasn’t really felt like summer yet, and I know I hear every day, ‘Mom, I’m bored!’” Janey Whiteside, chief customer officer of Walmart, said. “Through our digital means and vast footprint of stores, we’re hoping to bring some summer fun to families across the country. We know Walmart plays a role in our communities that extends far beyond getting them necessary supplies, and we see that now more than ever.”

Walmart has recruited actress Drew Barrymore, actor Neil Patrick Harris, NBA mega-star LeBron James along with singer/actress Idina Menzel and designer Todd Oldham to act as camp counselors and lead kids through sessions varying from arts and crafts to fitness among other activities.

Walmart said celebrity and expert-led camp sessions are rolling out across the summer, including:

“The Great Family Challenge,” which features various family-bonding activities, including Barrymore taking campers through a make-up tutorial and James leading participants through mental and physical activities with help from his I PROMISE School educators.

A morning kick-off with Head Camp Counselor Harris, who sends families through one of 14 camp challenges, from “Neil’s Charades” to musical Mad Libs.

A “Skills Camp” talent show featuring experts teaching new skills, like Menzel, who showcases her singing skills to campers.

Oldham reimagines “Smarts and Crafts,” which teaches campers about creativity through the lens of arts, crafts and fashion

To access “Camp by Walmart,” customers can download the Walmart app, or update their existing Walmart app, and look for “Camp by Walmart” in the app’s Services tab from the bottom navigation, the company said.