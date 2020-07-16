Bexar County emergency management coordinator passes away of COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County announced that Kyle Coleman, the emergency management coordinator, died on Tuesday.

Judge Nelson Wolff announced that Coleman died due to COVID-19. Wolff described him as a good friend.

“He had over 30 years experience in emergency management and he built the county’s emergency management department starting in 2005,” Wolff said during Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing.

Coleman was in charge of developing, implementing and managing the county’s response to local disasters including COVID-19.

Coleman was also a founding member of the Alamo Area All-Hazards Incident Management Team, the first all-hazard incident team in Texas, Wolff said.

“I spent a lot of time with him, mostly around natural disasters, and he was a great, great public servant,” Wolff said.

Wolff said that Coleman’s wife wanted him to share the following message:

“It is my hope that this will bring attention to the importance of wearing masks and practicing safe distance.”

A statement from a Bexar County spokeswoman said he was “a dedicated public servant for many years and a tireless advocate for the region.”

A letter written by the county manager says Mark Chadwick, who is currently an emergency management specialist, will coordinate the county’s external COVID-19 response.

The letter also states that Scott Lampright, the assistant emergency management coordinator, will run weather and other disaster coordination for the Office of Emergency Management.

