Gas prices in San Antonio are on the rise, AAA reports

SAN ANTONIO – Gas prices are climbing in the Lone Star State including here in San Antonio.

While prices at the pumps in Texas are nearly 30 cents below the national average, it’s the first time in two weeks that prices have increased, according to AAA.

The average price-per-gallon of gas in Texas as of July 16 is $1.92, while the national average is $2.20.

The San Antonio average is $1.91, up 9 cents from one week ago, AAA reported.

According to AAA data, Texas gas prices have risen 4 cents-per-gallon in the last week but the price is still 60 cents less per gallon compared to prices in July 2019.

The record high for gas prices in Texas was $3.98 in July 2008 and the record high for San Antonio was $3.96 in the same month.

Texas drivers are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking 6th in the country with only nine other states paying an average of $2 per gallon or less, AAA data shows.

