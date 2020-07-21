Fire burns through 2 Southwest side apartments overnight

SAN ANTONIO – Fire destroyed two of the six units of a Southwest side apartment building early Tuesday.

San Antonio firefighters responded to the building, located in the 1700 block of W. Mayfield, around 1:30 a.m.

They said they found flames burning up the front wall on one corner of the building.

The two apartments in that immediate area sustained about $50,000 in damage, according to officials.

Initially, firefighters had reports that someone was still inside the building, however, they later determined that everyone had gotten out safely on their own.

Firefighters called in an arson team to determine how the fire started.

They said the occupants of the four other apartments that were not affected would be allowed to return home.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the people who have been displaced.