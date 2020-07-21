More than 200 babies under 1 year old have tested positive for COVID-19 in San Antonio, Bexar County

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Alarming numbers released by the city of San Antonio on Tuesday on the amount of positive pediatric COVID-19 cases.

As of July 17, there were 3,067 positive cases in children under the age of 18.

Here’s a breakdown of the cases in age groups:

There are 211 positive cases in children under 1 year of age.

There are 686 cases in children 6 to 10-years-old.

Just over 50% of the pediatric cases are in the 11 to 17-year-old range.

The city’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks down positive cases by age group, but until Tuesday, all pediatric cases were lumped into the category of the 0-19 age range. The age breakdown provided Tuesday is the most detailed insight we’ve been given on pediatric cases in Bexar County.

Cherise Rohr-Allegrini, a local epidemiologist, said in a live interview on KSAT on Monday that there has been an increasing number of hospitalization among children in recent weeks.

According to the city’s dashboard, two people under the age of 19 have died of COVID-19-related illness.

One of those was 17-year-old Isaac Flores who passed away on July 2 due to complications with the coronavirus.

