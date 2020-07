(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SCHERTZ, Texas – Guadalupe County will host a free, walk-up COVID-19 testing site on Friday, July 24, in Schertz.

The mobile site will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or when tests run out at Lehnhoff Stadium under the home bleachers, according to the Guadalupe County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The testing is being hosted by the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District.