95ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

The world remembers ‘the hardest working man in show business,’ Regis Philbin

Regis Philbin passed away Saturday afternoon in his New York home of natural causes

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Regis Philbin, New York
Gregg Donovan, unofficial ambassador of Hollywood, lays flowers on Regis Philbin's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles. Legendary television personality Philbin has died, at age 88. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Gregg Donovan, unofficial ambassador of Hollywood, lays flowers on Regis Philbin's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles. Legendary television personality Philbin has died, at age 88. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

NEW YORK CITY – TV viewers, broadcasters and celebrities alike have taken to social media to express their condolences following the announcement of the passing of Regis Philbin.

From Kermit the Frog to Wu-Tang Clan rapper Raekwon ‘The Chef', the world stopped to remember Philbin for the man, his character and the energy he possessed.

The long time broadcaster and TV personality Regis Philbin passed away Saturday afternoon in his New York home from natural causes, according to a recent KSAT report.

Related: Regis Philbin, television host, dies at 88

“His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about,” the Philbin family told PEOPLE Magazine in a statement.

Long time co-host, Kathie Lee told PEOPLE that, “there has never been anyone like him.”

The former Live with Regis and Kelly! star stepped down from his position at ABC in 2011 after 23 years on air, according to People Magazine.

Below are several celebrities that took to social media, sharing their condolences and memories of Philbin.

Read also:

Regis Philbin and Daughter J.J. Dish on His Special ‘Single Parents’ Cameo (Exclusive)

Charlie Daniels, Country Music Legend, Dead at 83

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: