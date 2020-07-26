The world remembers ‘the hardest working man in show business,’ Regis Philbin

NEW YORK CITY – TV viewers, broadcasters and celebrities alike have taken to social media to express their condolences following the announcement of the passing of Regis Philbin.

From Kermit the Frog to Wu-Tang Clan rapper Raekwon ‘The Chef', the world stopped to remember Philbin for the man, his character and the energy he possessed.

The long time broadcaster and TV personality Regis Philbin passed away Saturday afternoon in his New York home from natural causes, according to a recent KSAT report.

“His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about,” the Philbin family told PEOPLE Magazine in a statement.

Long time co-host, Kathie Lee told PEOPLE that, “there has never been anyone like him.”

The former Live with Regis and Kelly! star stepped down from his position at ABC in 2011 after 23 years on air, according to People Magazine.

Below are several celebrities that took to social media, sharing their condolences and memories of Philbin.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of Regis Philbin. We present Monday’s Celebrity Jeopardy! episode in memoriam, and with love and gratitude for his friendship to the show for so many years. https://t.co/mgvRwz06ZK pic.twitter.com/TCpESFxSa8 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) July 26, 2020

This is one of the greatest game show moments in TV history.



John Carpenter was the first winner of ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,’ causing Regis Philbin and all of America to smile. pic.twitter.com/viMCJARg6d — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) July 26, 2020

Very sad to hear that #RegisPhilbin has passed away. He was always so kind when I had the privilege to be in his presence. My beloved parents loved him too. He made them laugh which brought me such happiness. My condolences to his wife Joy and family.🙏🏾❤️ — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) July 25, 2020

That time Regis Philbin picked the Giants in Super Bowl XLVI 💙 pic.twitter.com/2l4zDnNgUv — New York Giants (@Giants) July 26, 2020

Regis Philbin truly was the host with the most—most joyful, most entertaining, most unpredictable, & one of the most amazing careers ever! It was my honor to be on his shows & to share the fun of not knowing what he’d do next. Thanks, Regis, for hosting @TheMuppets & the world. — Kermit the Frog (@KermitTheFrog) July 25, 2020

Sending lots of love to Joy. I loved Regis Philbin. A television legend. And as nice in life as he was on TV. What a career. #RIPRegis — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) July 26, 2020

Remembering Regis Philbin's ceremonial first pitch. pic.twitter.com/xcF8mp3bch — YES Network (@YESNetwork) July 26, 2020

Regis Philbin’s final words from his final broadcast on Live with Regis and Kelly. pic.twitter.com/Ft7zlfV0E2 — Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) July 25, 2020

