Man, 20, indicted in drug-related shooting deaths of 2 people

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County grand jury indicted a 20-year-old man in connection with the drug-related shooting deaths of two people.

Zion Limon is charged with capital murder in the May 2 slayings of Darren Meeks and Chance Seiter near an apartment complex on the North Side.

According to the indictment, Limon shot the two men in the head. The victims were found dead in a Kia in the 1700 block of Jackson-Keller Road.

A woman who claimed to be dating one of the victims told officers at the scene that she and her boyfriend met Limon, who gave them some “edibles” four days prior to the shootings, an arrest affidavit said.

The woman told police where Limon’s apartment was located in the complex, and as she was speaking with officers, she soon noticed a man that looked like Limon walking just a few feet away.

The man stopped to talk with her, and officers identified him as Limon. Officers questioned him and discovered he was armed with a .380 handgun, the affidavit said.

Limon was also holding a gym-style bag and claimed he had more weapons in it, according to the affidavit.

The women confronted Limon and asked him if he killed the victims, and he replied, “I want my lawyer, it was self-defense,” the affidavit said.

Upon further investigation, officers said Limon’s gym bag had more weapons in it and clothing covered in blood.

Limon was arrested and charged with capital murder.