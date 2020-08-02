‘Considerable amount of chickens’ killed in shed fire on Southeast Side, firefighters say

SAN ANTONIO – A “considerable amount of chickens” and “valuable roosters” were killed in a shed fire on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened Sunday afternoon in the 900 block of Rice Road.

According to SAFD, fire crews from a nearby fire station in the area noticed the fire and responded. A large, outside shed went up in flames, filled with tools, and it had several chickens and roosters.

The fire started from the heat lamps that caught grass and hay on fire. Firefighters said around 100 chickens were killed in the fire, but several other chickens and a dog were able to be rescued.

No other injuries were reported and damages are estimated at $60,000, according to SAFD.

Firefighters said the dry and hot weather also contributed to the fire and it was a challenge for crews battling the blaze. However, the flames were extinguished.

Structure fire, 900 block of Rice Road, Aug. 8, 2020. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

