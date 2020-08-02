SAFD: Northwest Side home deemed a total loss after garage fire

SAN ANTONIO – A Northwest Side home was deemed a total loss after going up in flames on Sunday, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 11 a.m. in the 25000 block of Prairie Mountain Drive.

Firefighters said the fire started in the garage before moving to the second floor of the home. When fire crews arrived to extinguish the flames, the home was engulfed.

The second floor of the home collapsed onto the first floor just 20 minutes after the fire began, according to SAFD.

No injuries were reported; however, firefighters said one dog died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is believed to have been electrical. Firefighters said the home was deemed a total loss and a damage estimate has not yet been released.

