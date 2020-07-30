Separate fires destroy Southeast Side home, damage restaurant on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters had a busy afternoon on Thursday after responding to two separate fires within minutes of each other.

The first fire happened around 4 p.m. at a house in the 200 block of Villareal Street.

The home was deemed a total loss due to the extensive damages from the flames. No injuries were reported.

A restaurant on the city’s South Side also caught fire around the same time.

The fire happened just after 4 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Somerset Road.

Firefighters said they had to force their way inside because no one was at the business at the time of the fire and the doors were locked.

The fire began in the kitchen but firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

Damages to the restaurant are estimated at $40,000, according to SAFD officials.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

