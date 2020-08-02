Several Bexar County Tax Office employees test positive for COVID-19, prompts lobby closures

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Tax Assessor-Collector announced Sunday that several Bexar County Tax Office employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and office lobbies will be closed until Aug. 16 as a precaution.

The cases and closures were announced Sunday. The COVID-19 positive employees, except for one, were working in the downtown location and were mostly contained to the second floor of the building in the Tax Department, officials said.

Bexar County Tax Assessor-Collector Albert Uresti said the office has been in contact with local health officials and will work with them to contact citizens that may have been in contact with the positive employees from July 23 through July 29.

“We have always taken the coronavirus very seriously and have worked hard to protect against the Coronavirus in our offices,” Uresti said in a statement. “Hand sanitizer is readily available, areas are cleaned, and all citizens and employees are required to wear masks in the Tax Office. In addition, Plexiglas barriers maintain separation when conducting transactions. The safety of our citizens and employees is my primary concern, which is why we closed our Tax Office lobbies last week.”

The office will continue to offer citizens and businesses services as needed, even as lobbies are closed.

Residents are encouraged to use online services at www.bexar.org/tax or to contact the office by phone at 210-335-2251 if needed.

