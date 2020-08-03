This school year could be the most stressful ever for teachers. Expert gives 3 tips on how to cope

SAN ANTONIO – This upcoming school year will be an unpredictable one and the normal stresses teachers go through may be even worse.

In fact, last school year, a report revealed that many teachers were being pushed to a breaking point.

The report, by Education Support, revealed that stress is at the highest levels ever for teachers.

“Nearly three-quarters of teachers and 84% of school leaders now describe themselves as ‘stressed,’ and more than a third of education professionals have experienced a mental health issue in the past academic year,” the Guardian wrote.

With the uncertainty of how the school year will play out because of COVID-19, the stress being put on teachers could get even worse.

Dr. Harry Croft, a psychiatrist who lives in the San Antonio area, is urging teachers this year to take extra care of themselves.

“Teachers want to teach, they want to be with their students, but on the other hand, they’re worried about the health aspects,” Croft said. “Stress can cause anxiety, depression, insomnia and health problems, all those can then affect the ability to teach.”

Crofts goes on to offer three important tips that every teacher to keep in mind:

Control what you can control

Take care of yourself by getting enough sleep, eating healthy and exercise.

Find a support group of other teachers, families and friends.

“Nobody knows what the best answer is based upon what’s going to happen in the future, so we do the best we can now,” Croft said.