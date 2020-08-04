San Antonio teens start crafting business to help fight pediatric cancer

SAN ANTONIO – During this pandemic families around the country have spent more and more time inside -- but that doesn’t mean you can’t be productive.

A pair of local teens have been using the lockdown as an opportunity to start a business to help fight pediatric cancer.

“I volunteered at the children’s hospital downtown last summer, and I definitely did have some encounters with pediatric patients,” Izumi Vazquez, founder of Cards Against Cancer said.

Izumi is now using the experience to fuel a new venture she and Ayumi started: Cards Against Cancer.

“Essentially we are creating handmade cards in hopes of raising awareness and also funding for pediatric cancer,” Vazquez said.

The philanthropic duo say crafting is something they’ve always loved to do and they just realized they can use their passion to help others.

“So on a laptop, we’ll design our original designs, create the layout, and then once our design is ready, we’ll send it to the cricket to print separate pieces. And then we assemble it,” Vazquez said.

The Vazquez’s only started a couple months ago -- but already they’ve had a wave of customers and an efficient platform.

“We have our Instagram, which is at Cards against Cancer, and right there we’re kind of posting updates and pictures of our cards that we can sell right now.”

And people are able to order through a Google form right now, which is in our bio,” Vazquez said.

The teenagers are hoping to work with University Hospital to try and spread as much inspiration to as many children as possible.

“We’re working with University Hospital to get an installation using those two thousand paper cranes to be displayed in September, which is National Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month,” Vazquez said.

The origami cranes represent a sense of healing and hope -- and in this case the number is a startling visual.

“For every dollar that we received or just monetary donation in general, we are folding one paper crane. And so the ultimate goal is two thousand, because approximately two thousand children die of cancer every year,” Vazquez said.

The pair are truly using what they have, and doing what they can to make a difference and help those who need it.

“I would say to say stay hopeful and know that they’re never alone in this,” Vazquez said.