35-year-old man killed in head-on crash along Loop 1604 on far South Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man who died in a two-vehicle crash on the far South Side over the weekend has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Juan Ramon Ramirez-Mencia, 35, died of blunt force injuries sustained in the crash around 9 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Loop 1604 and Pleasanton Road.

According to the BCSO, one vehicle was traveling eastbound and the other vehicle was traveling westbound when one of them came into the other lane, causing them to crash head-on.

Ramirez-Mencia died at the scene.

A man and a woman were taken to Southwest General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials are still working to determine if excessive speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Read also: