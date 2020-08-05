Affidavit: Inmate cursed at, slammed cell door on Bexar County Jail detention officer’s hand

SAN ANTONIO – An inmate at the Bexar County Jail is facing a new charge after he allegedly slammed a jail cell door on a detention officer’s hand at the Bexar County Jail.

Richard Rodriguez has been charged with assault on a public servant following the incident on July 28, according to online jail records.

An arrest affidavit states Rodriguez was out in the dayroom when he started to cause a disturbance by banging on the cell doors of other inmates.

A detention officer told Rodriguez to go back to his assigned cell, in which the inmate responded, ”I’m not going in, f*** you,” the affidavit states.

Rodriguez then ran toward the detention officer and slammed the cell door on the officer’s left hand, the affidavit states.

The detention officer went to the hospital but was cleared to return to work. The affidavit states the officer wanted to press charges.

Bexar County Jail records show Rodriguez was previously charged with burglary of a building and possession.

