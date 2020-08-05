Man found with multiple gunshot wounds, uncooperative with officers, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his late 20s was taken to a hospital Wednesday morning after he showed up to a house and said he had been shot.

San Antonio police responded to the scene at 7:20 a.m. in the 200 block of Whitefield, not far from the intersection of Hot Wells Boulevard and Goliad Road.

The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds, according to an SAPD sergeant at the scene. He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.

Police said the victim was uncooperative with officers, and he may have been shot at an adjacent apartment complex.

No suspects have been captured. It is unclear if the man lived in the area.

The investigation remains active, police said.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

San Antonio police investigate a shooting on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, on the Southeast Side. (KSAT)

