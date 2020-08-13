City of San Antonio, Bexar County to close parks for Labor Day weekend

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced on Wednesday that the city will be issuing a similar executive order issued by Bexar County to close parks over Labor Day weekend.

With the COVID-19 positivity rate still high, Nirenberg said he is concerned that large crowds will gather at parks over the holiday weekend.

“We want to make sure that we’re coordinating and we keep away from large gatherings, and that’s going to be one of those elements. So we’re going to discuss (an executive order), but we’ll be staying in alignment with Bexar County,” Nirenberg said during a Q&A with KSAT.

During the city and county COVID-19 briefing, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff announced the county’s new executive order mandating the closure of county parks for the Labor Day weekend. He said the parks would close from 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 4 until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 7.

Wolff said the order is similar to those issued for the Easter and July 4 holiday weekends this year to keep people safe.

