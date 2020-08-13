Domestic dispute ends in shooting death of woman in Pleasanton, police say

PLEASANTON, Texas – A 48-year-old woman was shot and killed early Thursday in Pleasanton and police there say they’ve arrested the man they believe to be responsible.

Pleasanton police were killed to a home around 4:35 a.m. in the 700 block of East Adams for a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found Aurora Angelina Martinez dead, police officials said.

The suspect, Fausto Rangel Rodriguez, 64 was at the scene and was arrested.

Pleasanton Police Chief Ronald Sanchez said the shooting “stemmed from a domestic dispute.”

Rodriguez was charged with murder and is being held in the Atascosa County Jail.

