Search continues for person who shot man outside NE side home

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are working to track down three men involved in an early morning shooting outside a Northeast Side home.

A detective at the scene said a 22-year-old man was shot at around 4 a.m. Thursday after he stepped outside following a knock on his door at a home in the 13900 block of Villa Camino.

Police initially said the victim was not cooperating with the investigation, but a written report later offered different details.

The report said the victim told officers he was playing video games in his room when he looked out his window and noticed three men outside his home.

The victim told police he went outside to investigate suspicious activity and confronted the three men.

During the confrontation, one of the men shot him, wounding him in his arm and foot, police said.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening wounds and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police set up a quadrant and searched the area for the shooter but did not make any arrests right away.

A vehicle in the driveway of the home on Villa Camino appeared to have a bullet hole in the back of it. (KSAT 12 News)

Investigators spent about two hours searching for evidence around the home.

They also combed through a car in the driveway that appeared to have a bullet hole in the back of it.

Police did not release a description of any of the men involved in the shooting.