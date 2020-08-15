Retired Bexar County sergeant dies after battle with cancer, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – The Deputy Sheriff’s Association of Bexar County is mourning the loss of a 38-year veteran who died after his battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

According to a Facebook post by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, retired Sergeant Ruben Rodriguez passed away early Saturday morning. He was 60-years-old.

Sergeant Rodriguez started his career in 1982 at the Bexar County Jail, officials said.

He later transferred to the sheriff’s office’s patrol division, served as an investigator in the narcotics division and was promoted to the rank of sergeant in the Criminal Investigations Division as supervisor of BCSO’s Gang Unit, according to the BCSO.

“Sgt. Rodriguez was adored and loved by his peers at the Sheriff’s Office and will be greatly missed,” BCSO said in a Facebook post. “We thank him for his many years of service to and dedication to the residents of Bexar County.”

According to the department, Rodriguez was a proud U.S. Army veteran and he spent many years in the Fugitive Apprehension Unit, where he finished his career. Rodriguez retired on Aug. 14, 2020.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

