North Side Mexican restaurant flunks health inspection after employee used same cloth to wipe hands, food prep surfaces

SAN ANTONIO – A north San Antonio Mexican restaurant received a failing health score late last month after a city inspector saw an employee use the same cloth to wipe their hands and food preparation surfaces, according to a Metro Health inspection report.

La Comarca Mexican Restaurant, located in the 5100 block of West Avenue, received a 64 after accruing other health code violations that included food debris on dry-bulk containers and prepared food that was stored on the floor without a proper cover.

Las Minas, located in the 3800 block of Blanco Rd., received a failing score of 69 late last month after being cited for having leaky faucets in one of its restrooms.

To see more health inspection scores and to go Behind the Kitchen Door with Dillon Collier, click HERE for our special section.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

Pila’s Molino, 519 W. Old Hwy. 90, 100

Rios Barbacoa, 8601 Huebner Rd., 100

Taco Bell, 9300 Wurzbach Rd., 100

Wetzel's Pretzels, 15900 La Cantera Pkwy., 100

Lucy's Cafe, 2517 West Ave., 99

Olive Garden, 7811 IH 35 South, 99

El Burrito Tapatio, 3008 West Ave., 98

Ruben's Homemade Tamales, 1807 Rigsby Ave., 98

Sonic, 10885 Culebra Rd., 98

Tony's Tacos To Go, 1503 Nogalitos St., 97

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q, 3514 S. Zarzamora St., 95

Hung Fong Restaurant, 3624 Broadway, 95

Petroleum Club of SA, 8620 N. New Braunfels, 93

Heavenly Pho, 19178 Blanco Rd., 92

Taqueria Jimador, 1106 Vance Jackson, 83

Frida's Taqueria, 1738 W. Hildebrand, 80

Dona Conca, 3303 West Ave., 77

Wing Daddy's Sauce House, 115 SE Military Drive, 76

Las Minas, 3811 Blanco Rd., 69

La Comarca Mexican Restaurant, 5131 West Ave., 64

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

