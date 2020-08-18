SAISD calls for $1.3 billion bond election

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio ISD Board of Trustees voted Monday to call for a $1.3 billion bond election in November.

Two separate propositions will appear on the November ballot — one on renovations, and the other on technological advancements.

The decision to call for the election followed recommendations from the community-based Blue Ribbon Task Force as part of the district’s long-range master plan.

Taxpayers would not see a tax rate increase from the bond, according to a news release from the school district.

Proposition A, which is $1.21 billion, would address renovation needs for 36 campuses, provide safety upgrades and replace air conditioning chillers that are more than 15 years old.

Proposition B, which is $90 million, would equip every classroom with high-speed connectivity, audio systems, devices, support tools, interactive smart boards and more necessary infrastructure.

Election Day is set for Nov. 3.