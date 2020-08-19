Consumers are losing more than weight with Noom health app, Better Business Bureau says

SAN ANTONIO – The Better Business Bureau said consumers who are using the health application Noom are receiving misleading free trials and subscriptions that are difficult to cancel once the trial period has ended.

According to BBB Serving Metropolitan New York, where Noom is based, the BBB has collected well over a thousand complaints alleging the company’s offers are misleading in nature toward consumers.

The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about Noom, a popular app-based weight loss service. https://t.co/0wvUpVmRpe — BBB (@bbb_us) August 19, 2020

President and CEO of the BBB Metropolitan New York Claire Rosenzweig said while the application may seem convenient, consumers should always exercise caution when shopping for weight loss services.

“Many stay-at-home consumers are looking for options that can help them achieve their health and wellness goals during this pandemic time,” Rosenzweig said. “Smartphone applications and online programs may seem convenient – especially when coupled with attractive free trial offers – but consumers must always be cautious when shopping for a weight loss service.”

According to a statement by the BBB, between Aug. 16, 2019 and Aug. 18, 2020, the BBB received 1,213 consumer complaints regarding Noom, representing a significant uptick in complaint volume over previous years. Since July 2017, Noom has drawn a total of 2,023 complaints.

“A number of these consumers said they believed that after the free trial the cost of monthly membership was between $20 and $40,” The BBB said in a statement. “Instead, they discovered that they were charged for several months upfront upon the free trial’s end, resulting in alleged charges varying from $120 to $180 or more.”

The BBB said consumers consistently said they had difficulty trying to get in contact with Noom’s customer service to request a refund of charges, that’s when they turned to the non-profit organization for assistance.

As of Aug. 18, Noom’s BBB Business Profile displayed a D rating due to the high volume of complaints filed against the business and the company’s failure to address the underlying cause of its recent pattern of complaints.

To avoid losing money on free trials and subscription services, especially in the health and wellness area, BBB recommends the following tips: