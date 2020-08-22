72ºF

Entertainment

Jack Sherman, guitarist for Red Hot Chili Peppers, dies at 64

'We thank him for all times good, bad and in between. Peace on the boogie platform.'

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Music, Jack Sherman
BURBANK, CA - MAY 26: (L-R) Musicians Flea, Anthony Kiedis, Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer of Red Hot Chili Peppers perform onstage during their album release party on AT&T LIVE at iHeartRadio Theater on May 26, 2016 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
BURBANK, CA - MAY 26: (L-R) Musicians Flea, Anthony Kiedis, Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer of Red Hot Chili Peppers perform onstage during their album release party on AT&T LIVE at iHeartRadio Theater on May 26, 2016 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) (2016 Getty Images)

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are mourning the loss of one of its early guitarists, according to the band’s recent announcement on Instagram.

Jack Sherman, a guitarist that performed on the band’s debut album and accompanied them on their first tour in the USA, has died, the band announced. Sherman was 64-years-old.

“He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between. Peace on the boogie platform,” RHCP said on Instagram.

Sherman’s cause of death has not been released.

“We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed. Jack played on our debut album as well as our first tour of the USA. He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between. Peace on the boogie platform,” the band’s full statement reads.

According to a CNN report, Sherman was the second of at least eight guitarists with the chart-topping band over the years.

The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012; however, Sherman was not included, according to CNN.

RELATED: Red Hot Chili Peppers cover ‘Just What I Needed’ for Ric Ocasek

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: