Jack Sherman, guitarist for Red Hot Chili Peppers, dies at 64

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are mourning the loss of one of its early guitarists, according to the band’s recent announcement on Instagram.

Jack Sherman, a guitarist that performed on the band’s debut album and accompanied them on their first tour in the USA, has died, the band announced. Sherman was 64-years-old.

Sherman’s cause of death has not been released.

“We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed. Jack played on our debut album as well as our first tour of the USA. He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between. Peace on the boogie platform,” the band’s full statement reads.

According to a CNN report, Sherman was the second of at least eight guitarists with the chart-topping band over the years.

The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012; however, Sherman was not included, according to CNN.

