Suspicious vehicle call results in gunfire, one arrest, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation of a suspicious vehicle quickly led to gunfire and an arrest on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were first called to the 900 block of Formosa Blvd. for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Upon arrival, police say there was a Jeep in the area and they attempted to make contact with the driver and passenger in the vehicle.

The jeep fled the scene and officers lost contact, according to police, but they continued to patrol the area.

Moments later, officers received a call that a Jeep had crashed into a house in the 3400 block of Commercial Avenue.

According to SAPD, officers noticed a possible suspect by the church and attempted to make contact with them.

The suspect began reaching into his pockets and officers ordered the suspect to take his hands out of his pockets when a gunshot went off, SAPD said. It’s unclear if the suspect accidentally or intentionally fired the firearm, police said.

No one was injured and officers did not return fire, according to police. The suspect, who is the driver of the Jeep, a man in his 30s, was taken into custody. His identity has not yet been released.

The second suspect, who is the passenger of the Jeep, is still at large.

“This easily could’ve been an officer-involved shooting. We’re thankful that this ended peacefully,” police said in an interview with KSAT 12 News.

The second suspect was last seen in the 900 block of Hermosa Street.

SAPD plans to review body camera footage and video surveillance of the incident. The investigation is still in its preliminary stages.

This is a developing story and we will update this article when more details become available.

RELATED: Man who died after flea market shooting ID’d by authorities