Man who died after flea market shooting ID’d by authorities

SAN ANTONIO – A man who died from injuries suffered during a Sunday shooting at a San Antonio flea market has been identified.

Edward Rodriquez, 28, died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. He was pronounced dead shortly after noon on Sunday.

Rodriguez succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital after the suspected targeted incident at the Mission Open Air Market, located at 707 Moursund Blvd.

In an update issued by SAPD Monday, officers said a total of four people were shot and all were transported to hospitals for treatment. The conditions of the three other males injured, ages 27, 19 and 14, are unknown at this time.

SAPD Chief William McManus said multiple shooters were involved, one of which was a security guard who returned fire at a shooter.

The injured men were found in three separate areas of the parking lot, and shell casings were scattered throughout the crime scene.

Preliminary information stated weapons were found on the ground and inside vehicles.

No arrests have been made and the case remains under investigation, SAPD said Monday.

According to police, an unknown type of dispute led up to the shooting.

“We don’t believe, at this point, that any of the people who were shot were innocent bystanders,” McManus said.

