Photographer compiling portraits of special needs families adapting to COVID-19 pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – Photographer Marien Armstrong, who is known for her “inclusive photography,” is compiling portraits of special needs families living under the pandemic for a book titled “Together We Adapt,” which she plans to publish this fall.

"I think that a lot of people don't really realize a lot of the struggles the disability community has had," Armstrong said. "Their services, their therapies, their extra-curricular activities, their schedules have been so interrupted."

She said if families are interested in being featured, they can find the information they need on the book’s website.

Armstrong said her $175 fee includes three photographs and the opportunity to be included in the book.

However, Armstrong pointed out that her book will be limited to the first 25 portraits. She said a few already have been commissioned, so there are about 20 slots still available.

Armstrong said she will take the photographs at the families' homes, but it will be outdoors and a contact-free experience, observing COVID-19 safety protocols.

“My goal is always preserving the family’s dignity,” Armstrong said. “Just because they have disabilities doesn’t mean they have to sacrifice dignity and professionalism in their portraits.”