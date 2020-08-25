Woman, 33, found fatally shot in SUV on I-35 in New Braunfels, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 33-year-old woman was found fatally shot inside an SUV along Interstate 35 in New Braunfels, the first of two deaths on I-35 that area police responded to Tuesday morning.

New Braunfels police said officers discovered the woman when they responded to a report of an accident at 2:50 a.m. in the 3900 block of I-35 north, near the Walmart Distribution Center.

The woman had been shot, police said, and the black Ford Expedition she was in was parked on the shoulder of the highway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet identified the woman but said she was from Austin.

At the same time officers responded to the apparent homicide in New Braunfels, police received a report for shots fired at the TA Truck Stop in the 4800 block of I-35 north. Police said multiple gunshots were fired before an 18-wheeler fled the parking lot at a high rate of speed.

New Braunfels police said the truck involved in the shooting at the TA Truck Stop crashed near downtown San Antonio 45 minutes later.

One person inside the truck fled on foot and a man with a gunshot wound was found dead inside, San Antonio police said. Investigators have not said whether the man who was killed was the driver or a passenger.

The medical examiner’s office will determine whether he died from a gunshot wound or the crash. The rollover crash occurred on Austin Street at Casa Blanca, not far from the highway

An SAPD sergeant told KSAT 12 News that they are investigating if there’s a connection between the two shootings.