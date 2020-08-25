Man found dead in 18-wheeler rollover crash had gunshot wound, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead following an 18-wheeler rollover crash that is apparently part of an overnight murder in Comal County, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred on Austin Street at Casa Blanca, not far from Interstate 35.

According to police, the driver of the 18-wheeler took a turn from Casa Blanca onto Austin Street too fast, and rolled the big rig onto its side.

Police said the 45-year-old man inside the big rig had a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Some homeless people told officers there was a second guy inside the truck who ran away. Police said they do not know if the man killed was the driver or a passenger of the big rig, but did say the truck is connected to a shooting death in Comal County that happened around 2 a.m.

A witness told police they first noticed the big rig near San Marcos and said that it was driving all over the highway, nearly hitting her and other cars, and bounced off the median a few times.

She said she called 911 along the way, and at one point saw the big rig broadside a FedEx truck and keep going. When the truck got off the highway in the downtown area, she said the driver ran two red lights and by the time she caught up to it, the truck had rolled over.

The name of the man killed has not been released. They investigation into the shooting and crash is ongoing.

KSAT12 has a crew at the scene.

