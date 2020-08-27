Consumer Reports: These are great cellphones for $600 and less

SAN ANTONIO – This is the time of year when the new cellphone models come on the market with fancy features and price tags to match. But if paying a small fortune for the latest tech isn’t your style, Consumer Reports says there are great options for $600 or less.

Apple and Samsung are the big players with popular new phones with starting price tags between $1,100 and $1,450. They are highly rated in Consumer Reports tests, but Tech Editor Bree Fowler said there are less expensive options worth considering.

“While these phones might not have the fanciest cameras or fastest processors, for a lot of people, they’re still good options,” she said.

The iPhone X-R is more than two years old now, and it’s cheaper than ever at $600. CR says it has a sharp screen and very good camera and is a “CR Best Buy.”

The same for the Samsung Galaxy S10. It’s been out for more than a year and it is now $750, which is $150 less than when it launched.

“You can also save by shopping for a lesser known brand like Google or OnePlus,” Fowler said. “Or, think about buying a used phone or one that’s refurbished.”

When buying used, she cautions buyers to be sure what they are actually getting. It may or may not come with a charger or other accessories. The screen could also be scratched.

If you buy a refurbished phone from Samsung or Apple, you may pay more, but you get a phone that is like new. It may have a brand new battery, shell, and accessories. Both companies also provide a one-year warranty.

