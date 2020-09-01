Multiple San Antonio hotels up for sale in the midst of a pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

Multiple San Antonio hotels are on the market including a corporate La Quinta Inn along Interstate 35 corridor near Loop 1604, which is currently managed by Wyndham. The list price is $5.5 million, according to CBRE, which is marketing the 137-room property.

Hotels flying the Holiday Inn, Hyatt Place and Budget Inn flags are also on the market. All are also situated near major highways and within a reasonably short commute to downtown.

San Antonio Hotel & Lodging Association Chairwoman Tamara Benavides isn’t surprised that some hotels are in play as owners across the country deal with the economic impact of the novel coronavirus.

“It is indicative of what the industry is facing,” she said.

One of the hotels up for grabs is a Holiday Inn Express on Southeast Loop 410 near Brooks and Stinson Municipal Airport.

See which other hotels are on the market at the San Antonio Business Journal.