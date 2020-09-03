BAMC, Wilford Hall selected as locations for phase three COVID-19 vaccine trials

SAN ANTONIO – The Department of Defense has selected Brooke Army Medical Center and Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center as two of the five locations for phase three trial evaluations for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The goal is to have the vaccine ready by January 2021.

Researchers are also looking for more volunteers to test the potential vaccine. More specifically, they are looking for volunteers that have an increased risk of infection, like health care professionals, grocery store workers, restaurant staff, public transportation workers and more.

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer for the COVID-19 vaccine phase three trial, click here, and then click on “Volunteer Now” and complete the survey.

Once you complete the survey, local study site coordinators will be in contact with you to determine if you are a good match for the study.

RELATED: What we know about COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials in San Antonio