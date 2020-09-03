Combat veteran killed fatally shot by BCSO deputy remembered during candlelight vigil

SAN ANTONIO – Damian Daniels, a combat veteran killed in a shooting during a two-minute struggle with deputies last week, was remembered during a vigil on Wednesday night with candles and concerns for those like him.

“I understand exactly what Damian was going through, so, personally, I feel there is more that we could have done,” said Steven Clarence Price, a veteran.

Price has a tie to Daniels after both stepped up to serve their country in the military.

Daniels’ family said Daniels suffered from mental health issues, and that he had his “first mental episode” the day he was shot by a deputy. Price admitted to also facing mental health issues in the past.

“So many military (member) come home from combat or military service period with mental health issues,” Price said.

Daniels was shot and killed by a BCSO deputy after three deputies responded to his home for a mental health call on Aug. 25.

“I let them know my brother was going through paranoia and had a weapon and that he is a military vet,” said Brendan Daniels, Damian Daniels’ brother.

Deputies were made aware of the weapon, and a struggle ensued before one deputy fired shots.

Charles Urbina Jones, a Vietnam War veteran, also attended Wednesday’s vigil.

“(Damian) fought in Afghanistan. He came home, was killed in his front yard, not by a terrorist or al-Qaida but by a law enforcement official. That just blows my mind,” Urbina Jones said.

He said something must change and called on the public to form committees and speak with their politicians.

