Bexar County Sheriff’s Office releases names of deputies involved in Damian Daniels’ case

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the deputies involved in the case that led to the death of Damian Daniels, a combat veteran killed in a shooting during a two-minute struggle with deputies last week.

The incident occurred at Daniels’ home in the 11200 block of Liberty Field on Aug. 25. Deputies had been called out to the home for a mental health check.

The sheriff’s office says deputies spent the first 30 minutes of their response talking to Daniels to de-escalate the situation before the struggle that led to the deadly shooting by a deputy.

Daniels’ family said he suffered from mental health issues, and that he had his “first mental episode” the day of the shooting.

“When it comes to law enforcement and mental health, I believe law enforcement should not respond to calls like this,” said Brendan Daniels, Damian Daniels’ brother.

Activists have been calling for BCSO to release the name sof the deputies involved, including during Wednesday’s vigil.

Family of combat veteran fatally shot by BCSO deputy calls for Sheriff Salazar to step down

BCSO released the following names of the deputies involved:

Deputy Sheriff John A. Rodriguez, 52, a 14-year veteran of BCSO

Deputy Sheriff Enrique A. Cepeda, 49, a 23-year veteran of BCSO

Deputy Sheriff Michelle Garriffa, 40, a 16-year veteran of BCSO

The sheriff’s office says it will release new details to the public as they become available during the investigation.

Related Stories: