Protesters gather at the Bexar County Jail in wake of Damian Daniels’ death

SAN ANTONIO – Over 100 people showed up at the Bexar County Jail to speak out in wake of Damian Lamar Daniels’ death on Friday.

The group demanded answers and called for change, holding signs that read, “Damian Deserves Justice.”

One of the main goals, protesters say, is to decrease law enforcement funding and give funding to other programs.

In this case, a program where mental health experts can respond to mental health calls.

