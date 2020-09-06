Heineken to release hard seltzer inspired by classic Mexican flavors in Rio Grande Valley market

SAN ANTONIO – A new hard seltzer brand is joining the mix; however, this one in particular has quite a flavor twist!

Heineken US will bring its signature hard seltzer, Canijilla, originally created in Mexico, to the U.S. in select areas for a limited time. One of those areas will be McAllen, Texas, according to an article by the Brownsville Herald.

The hard seltzer is inspired by classic Mexican flavors.

Currently, consumers can purchase two flavors, which include Mango Picosito, a sweet mango drink with a hit of spicy chili, and Limón - Pepino, a drink which infuses the taste of fresh citrus and cucumber.

Both drinks are 12 ounces, 120 calories and 5% alcohol by volume, according to the Canijilla website. The drinks are packaged with six cans in each pack.

Company officials said they chose McAllen, Texas as one of the U.S. locations to sell the seltzer due to the “diversity of the region and the community.”

“We chose this market to test the product in because of the diversity of the region and community. We found that there was an opportunity to bring a flavorful, refreshing and authentic premium Mexican flavored hard seltzers, making the McAllen area the perfect place to test this product in,” John Barney, senior zone director of sales in southern Texas for Heineken, said in the Brownsville Herald article.

To see where you can purchase the hard seltzer, log on to us.canijilla.com/.