No winner for Saturday’s Lotto Texas jackpot, rises to estimated $39 million

SAN ANTONIO – No one won one of the largest Lotto Texas jackpots on Saturday, which means you still have a chance to win an estimated $39 million!

The jackpot for Saturday was at an estimated $37.5 million.

No one picked all six numbers in the jackpot drawing; however, 32 people won over $1,600 each after hitting five of the six numbers, according to the Lotto website.

The jackpot has now increased even more to an estimated $39 million, still making it one of the largest prizes in the game in more than a decade.

The next drawing for Lotto Texas is Wednesday and is the largest jackpot prize for the lottery game since May 29, 2010, according to a previous KSAT 12 report.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m.

Players must match six out of six numbers to claim the jackpot prize. Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.

