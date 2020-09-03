Largest Lotto Texas jackpot in more than 10 years climbs to $37.5 million

SAN ANTONIO – The jackpot for Lotto Texas is now an estimated $37.5 million, making it the largest jackpot prize for the game in more than a decade.

The next drawing for Lotto Texas is Saturday and it’s the largest jackpot prize for the lottery game since May 29, 2010 which had an advertised $97 million jackpot, according to lottery officials.

“As growing jackpots tend to generate much excitement, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win,” said executive director of the Texas Lottery Commission Gary Grief.

Lottery officials said the winner of the May 2010, drawing was sold at a 7-Eleven in Dallas located at 8902 Garland Road.

The last winner of a jackpot totaling more than $30 million for a lottery game in Texas went to a Houston resident who won an advertised jackpot of $30.25 million in May 2018, Texas lottery officials reported.

Only one person has won a Lotto Texas jackpot so far this year. A Laredo resident claimed $17.5 million for the drawing on Jan. 15.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m.

Players must match six out of six numbers to claim the jackpot prize. Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.

