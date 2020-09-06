‘Wakanda Forever’: Dallas artists honor actor Chadwick Boseman’s legacy with mural

DALLAS, Texas – Two Dallas artists are honoring the legacy of actor Chadwick Boseman the best way they know how — through a breathtaking new mural.

Artists Hatziel Flores and Jeremy Biggers created the nearly 7 x 15 foot wide mural after news broke of Boseman’s passing from colon cancer at the age of 43.

The mural depicts Boseman in one of his most known roles as the “Black Panther” in the Marvel cinematic universe.

If you want to see the mural, it is located at the Fabrication Yard in Dallas, and was created the day after Boseman’s passing. Both Flores and Biggers began the project around 7:30 a.m. and finished around 5 p.m. the same day.

After the pair heard the news of Boseman’s passing, Flores said this seemed like the best way to honor him.

“It was heartbreaking,” Flores said. “Like everybody else, I was completely shocked by the news. I couldn’t believe it. We usually paint on weekends to get practice... so we may as well commemorate his memory.”

Artists Hatziel Flores and Jeremy Biggers created a mural dedicated to the life and legacy of actor Chadwick Boseman. (Credit: Hatziel Flores) (Hatziel Flores)

Flores said he’s not only a devoted fan of Boseman’s, but he’s also no stranger to the Marvel universe.

“I have always loved comic book superheroes... That’s my cup of tea,” Flores added.

Both of the artists worked tirelessly throughout the day to create the Boseman mural. However, the most challenging part of the piece wasn’t necessarily the labor, according to Flores.

“I think the subject matter was the most challenging part,” Flores said. “As we were painting, we were finding out the details [of Boseman’s passing] like everyone else in the world.”

The process of creating the mural in one day was no easy task, but Flores said at the end of the day, as an artist, it’s worth taking a step back and truly enjoying a day’s work.

“At the end of the day, yes it’s uncomfortable for the moment, but once you see what you finish, it really goes to show what you’re capable of as an individual,” Flores said.

Whether you’ve already visited the Boseman mural, or if you’re planning on going to see it for the first time, Flores said ultimately, he hopes everyone honors Boseman’s memory and his hard work.

“[It’s] a legacy of someone who worked extremely hard and was going through extreme hardships. I think when they see it, they’ll understand that,” Flores said. “Everybody feels the loss... be kind to each other.”

The next art project on Flores’ agenda is an upcoming art show in downtown Austin on Congress Street and 5th Street, set for Sept. 18. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, guests are limited.

To learn more, or to see more of Flores’ artwork, visit his website or his Instagram here. To see more of Biggers’ work, visit his Instagram here.

