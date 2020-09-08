Explosion levels home in Fayette County; 2 severely injured

SAN ANTONIO – Two people had to be airlifted to a hospital after an explosion damaged several homes in Ellinger, near La Grange.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said a home exploded around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday in Ellinger, leaving it leveled and on fire as first responders arrived.

The Ellinger Fire Department located two victims that had severe injuries, FCSO said.

Both victims, whose age and gender have not been released, were airlifted to Dell Seton Medical Center in Austin. Their current conditions are unknown at this time.

The fire was extinguished, deputies said, but “several homes in the area for blocks” sustained damage from the explosion.

No other injuries have been reported.

FCSO said propane is believed to be the cause of the explosion but the incident remains under investigation.

Ellinger is located about 80 miles southeast of Austin and 13 miles southeast of La Grange.

